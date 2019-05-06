I'm proud of the campaigns for the re-election of Mayor Carl Joiner and of Joe Wilson for City Council Position 4.
While our opponents have attacked on all sides with shameful rhetoric, our candidates and campaign workers have stayed on the high road.
Opposition candidate family members stooped to new lows in campaign attacks, particularly on social media.
Our families are grateful to all those who support Carl and Joe, and we have this to say: Honesty and integrity will always win out over lies, innuendo and personal attacks.
Luann Lathrop
Kemah
