The National Voter Registration Day of Action is Sept. 24. It would be amazing if we could get multiple groups set up around the island and the mainland that day to maximize our countywide effort to get our community registered and educated about voting and their voting rights.
If you and your group participate, please send your pictures, go live and let's make it an event for the record books.
Grab a few of your favorite folk, contact your favorite certified volunteer deputy voter registrar and make some voting history. Please remember only certified VDVRs can handle and deliver the voter registration applications. For information, call me at 404-482-5961.
Roxy Hall Williamson
Galveston County Voter Deputy Registrar Coordinator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.