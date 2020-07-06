I have long been upset by people who want to judge historical figures by today's standards. Some of our Founding Fathers owned slaves. Wrong?
Jesus talks about how slaves should be treated. Wrong today? Absolutely.
And, it makes me proud to see that the country is really starting to think about how all people should be treated. Long overdue? Undoubtedly.
However, I think the country is starting to try to live up to: "... all men (people) are created equal." If we are, then we are accomplishing something important.
Robert Bowen
League City
