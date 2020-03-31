I'm asking for justice for my son, Christopher Williams, who was robbed at the mailboxes in an apartment complex and shot in the heart with his hands up. Chris was found lying in the middle of 40th and Winnie streets in Galveston with his car door open and the car still running.
I've been told there were witnesses who saw the early morning murder on Dec. 5, 2016. Chris was talking on his cellphone at 2 a.m.; and the police were called at 2:05 a.m.
To the residents of the city of Galveston and the county who witnessed the murder of my son, please come forward.
Sandra Walters
La Marque
