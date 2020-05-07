This is a very trying time for residents of Galveston County. Thousands have been unemployed. People are unable to pay their rent or mortgage. Landlords are unable to collect rent.
Many of those who have remained employed have had to take a pay cut. Schools, restaurants, bars, churches, beaches, nursing homes, hospitals, malls, movie theaters, sporting events, day care facilities and parks are closed.
To add to these dire circumstances, last week residents began receiving notices from the Galveston County Central Appraisal District of increases in their property values equating to higher taxes. Additionally, property owners are unable to protest their increases in person due to the restrictions imposed by the CAD because of COVID-19, making it difficult to roll back the increases.
I realize these values were determined before the pandemic occurred and that there's no way this situation could've been predicted. If enough of our residents contact our representatives and state officials and request a moratorium on property values freezing them at the 2019 level, this action could be considered.
With everything else that's going on, this valuation increase is something that we shouldn't have to be dealing with at this time.
Joe Evans
La Marque
I agree that now would be a good time for tax relief - for the tax payers. But it's also a time of red ink for cities that have lost so much of their revenue. No winners here.
