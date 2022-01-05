For over 60 years, my home for Christmas was full of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It ended with President Joe Biden’s criminal mismanagement of COVID-19.

Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci and mainstream media still oppose therapeutics proving they can turn COVID infections into three-day colds, saving lives and providing longer-lasting immunity.

Defective vaccines provide temporary immunity but require repeated shots and boosters.

Therapeutics opposed by Biden/Fauci/media are saving more lives than defective vaccines ever can. Defective vaccines keep the pandemic going and getting worse.

By the way, Trump wanted to "test and treat" until vaccines were developed. Biden and Fauci rejected test and treat because Trump suggested it. People with two shots and boosters are still getting infected and spreading the virus. Some red state governors are adopting test and treat policies that work.

Gary Miller

Texas City

Charles Douglas

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Fauci & Red China started the Pandemic! This is why China told the world news that America should look in their own back yard to find the source of the virus outbreak! Fauci is a crook! He was, and probably still is sending millions of dollars to be used to help China develop bacteria weapons!

