Galveston has ostracized one of the best organizations in the city. Just a walk down the seawall shows art work done by Artist Boat, including the tiled benches and the gorgeous trash cans.
Artist Boat also goes to local classrooms to teach art, and then takes the students out in kayaks to do art, which is then hung at Artist Boat.
Part of Artist Boat's activities also includes preserving land on the West End of the island with over 600 acres so far saved for conservation.
Now Galveston has kicked it out of its home, which before the Artist Boat was a music conservatory.
What's right about this scenario?
Patricia Holleman
Galveston
