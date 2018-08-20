I am happy my guest column “Galveston has always been the Island of Miracles” (The Daily News, Aug. 16) allowed Elizabeth Anderson (“Galveston, in fact, already has classical music, The Daily News, Aug. 18) an opportunity to extol The Galveston Symphony Orchestra.

For a city of this size to have such a wonderful orchestra is phenomenal.

My suggestion that the city “needs to add culture — art, classical music and classical or cutting-edge theatre,” was not intended to diminish any of the wonderful contributions made by the symphony, the art center, artists residency, Artist Boat, art league, individual artists or any of the theatre groups.

The city and the Park Board have the resources to offer far more support to classical music, art and theatre to the extent that the island becomes primarily identified with culture, not the beach.

Kenneth Shelton

Galveston

