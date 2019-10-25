In response to the commentary by David Stanowski ("The definition of true socialism," The Daily News, Oct. 21): I must disagree with some of the misinformation he injected into his column.
Socialism as I understand it is as follows: "Any of various 'theories' or systems of the ownership or operation of the means of production and distribution by society or the community 'rather' than by private individuals, with all members of society or the community sharing the work or the products."
Where are the government schools or "unrestrained" forms implemented, or the acceptance of socialism, or even the idea of "free stuff" in America? From what I've read, I always thought that socialism was also the stage of society, in Marxist doctrine, coming between the capitalist and communist stages, in which private ownership has been eliminated.
Socialism cannot exist in America; just look closely at all of the "privately owned" corporations that lobby every day to convince our government officials that they need financial assistance from the government and "not" from private enterprise.
In closing, just where is the "widespread belief" of the most popular "secular religion?" As for false promises, "every" politician makes those in every campaign promise made. One can promise anything — but delivering isn't easy.
George Laiacona Jr.
Galveston
