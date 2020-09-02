The commentary on reducing greenhouse gases by imposing a carbon pollution penalty on companies to be rebated to Americans in the form of cash payments (“Cash payments give Americans crucial economic support,” The Daily News, Aug. 26) couldn't have appeared at a more appropriate time.
Residents in our area were anxiously watching the path of Hurricane Laura, one of a number of storms of increasing frequency and intensity, while many are also anxiously dealing with dwindling personal resources because of pandemic-related job loss.
Mark Reynolds and Sandra Sullivan offered a pragmatic and achievable approach to ameliorating both of these issues. Please join me in urging our elected officials to support measures that will result in decreased carbon emissions while at the same time providing much needed economic stimulus payments to all Americans.
Jaclyn Low
Texas City
