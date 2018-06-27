What do you call it when a child is forcibly removed from his parents? Attorney General Jeff Sessions calls it a deterrent to illegal immigration. Webster's Dictionary calls it kidnapping — "to seize and hold or carry off a person against that person's will." This was Trump's policy for deterring illegal immigration when the vast majority of refugees crossing the border were doing so for the first time, which is a misdemeanor (i.e. like a traffic violation).
When aides to the president recommended he send more judges to the border (the Department of Justice budget includes 150 more than are now in service), he refused preferring to send 21 more prosecutors to address these misdemeanors.
If Trump would send more judges he probably could reduce the number of days spent processing asylum claims to 20 days, which is consistent with the legal limit for confining children, and would negate the perceived need to separate the families.
Trump insists that is being strong on the border and illegal immigration. Bullying poor, weak and vulnerable women and children is not strength. It is weak, pathetic and abhorrent behavior. When you combine incompetence and insidiousness with poor planning, chaos will surely follow. It has!
Jerome Bourgeois
League City
