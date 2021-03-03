"It is now time to open Texas 100 percent," said Gov. Greg Abbott.
Abbott made this declaration Tuesday. Clearly, he doesn't believe that Texans are strong people.
Why is he rolling out opening Texas 100 percent before a greater number of Texans receive the COVID-19 vaccine? To date, 3.5 million Texans have been vaccinated with at least one shot. Clearly, with a Texas population of 29 million, we're not close to safely opening at 100 percent.
Why is he willing to lead Texans into ignoring the science as if the virus doesn't exist anymore? Why won't Abbott give the vaccine a chance? It's not fair or logical that he makes this declaration soundly.
The governor needs to place the health and safety of the people of Texas near to his heart. Everyone wants normalcy, but ignoring this virus will not get us there.
My message to Gov. Abbott: Make the decision to open Texas when it's safe, and not before. Believe in Texans. We're stronger than you will ever know.
Ronda Haynes
League City
