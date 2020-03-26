I’m just an ordinary senior citizen with no special skills and limited in what I can do to help in this pandemic; however, I can fly our flag.
I do this to honor all in this COVID-19 battle — not just the medical folks, although I'm much beholden to their skills, compassion and bravery, but also to the grocery chains trying to keep me supplied; for the legal officials trying to maintain some order; to the first responders; the delivery folks; the reporters and news media; to the technical industries developing future informational and testing websites; and the manufacturers gearing up to produce desperately needed medical supplies — thank you for contributing to my welfare.
To all those who've already sacrificed so much — the restaurants, small-business owners, nursing homes, religious groups, entertainment businesses, airlines, mass transportation — I appreciate your sacrifice on my behalf.
And to each of you suffering losses of loved ones who succumbed to this invisible enemy, I fly my flag in their honor. So, when you pass my house, please know my flag flying is me saying thank you and a reminder I'm in America with so much strength and determination. Together we all will get through this.
Bonnie Parker
League City
