I'm supporting Carl Joiner for city council, Position 3, in Kemah.
As a former councilman and mayor of Kemah, Carl knows the key issues facing Kemah. He had been a successful business man for over 40 years. He brings to the council innovative ideas and a willingness to work with all council members.
For example, when the garbage contract for Kemah went up, he and the council came up with a way to lower the contract and use city resources to pick up brush and tree limbs with city equipment. Carl works behind the scenes to complete tasks without fanfare. He's dedicated to an honest and fair local government that's transparent.
Please join me in voting for Carl Joiner for Kemah City Council, Position 3.
Darlene McAlexander
Kemah
