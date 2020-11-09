The names of Texas towns are a source of entertainment.
Some are short and snappy, such as Spur, Tow, Foot, Drop, Crisp and Hoot. Some are food based: Pancake, Oatmeal, Bacon, Raisin and Turkey. Some are religious, namely Palestine, Nazareth, Israel, Paradise and Ben Hur. I'm not sure I'd want to live in Loco, Golly, Uncertain, Quicksand, Dicey or Snipe.
Others have stories. Cut and Shoot got its name when an argument in a church caused members to run for their guns. Bug Tussle got its name from the swarms of insects, which interrupted its ice cream socials. Got'Em Down doesn't seem to have a story, but Ding Dong has a great story.
In the early 1920s, Issac Bertram Bell and his cousin Zollus Ozzias Bell, a music teacher, opened a general store and asked a painter named Hoover to create a sign for their business. He created one that included pictures of bells on either side, one for each man, with the words "Ding Dong" between them and spaced so that one shopkeeper was taken to be Ding, the other Dong.
I got the idea to look up this stuff while driving through oatmeal. I mean, Oatmeal, Texas.
Eleanor Grant
Galveston
