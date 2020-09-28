My district in Galveston has greatly benefited from the leadership of Councilman Craig Brown. He will make a responsive and intelligent mayor.
The many benefits in the San Jacinto neighborhood have included defending trees, responding to individuals' quests for better cleanliness, and other problems. On the council he has served to define and clarify financial issues, property values, etc. He communicates with us weekly so that we know what's going on in council.
He will be an excellent choice to carry on the good work of mayor.
Mardi Mitchell
Galveston
