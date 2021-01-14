In the midst of World War II, President Franklin D. Roosevelt included the following in his 1944 State of the Union Address: "One of the great American industrialists of our day — a man who has rendered yeoman service to his country in this crisis — recently emphasized the grave dangers of the 'rightist reaction' in this nation.
"All clear-thinking businessmen share his concern. Indeed, if such reaction should develop — if history were to repeat itself and we were to return to the so-called 'normalcy' of the 1920s — then it is certain that even though we shall have conquered our enemies on the battlefields abroad, we shall have yielded to the spirit of fascism here at home."
Trump's Grand Old Party loyalists prove the Republican Party is now the anti-democracy party, trampling all over their own treasured legal principles of conservative constitutionalism: originalism and federalism.
Looking at you, Kevin McCarthy, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Ken Paxton and Randy Weber.
Fred Huddleston
Galveston
More Liberal Group Think nonsense. [yawn]
I know how you feel because I think the DEMOCRATIC party is the party of the KU KLUX KLAN! They are systematically still holding and cultivating slavery in America today,...TONIGHT as I type!
I myself use to exist on their Plantation! They have a good set-up and they are skilled at running it! They are not outwardly like their forefathers of the past who were brutal outwardly, and who desired the free LABOR of their conquered slaves! Oh no, they are not after LABOR, they are after Political Support and Votes from those who abide on their Plantations! When I was a child, I watched surrogates come to my parents home, and manipulate them into voting LIBERAL.
These people were BLACK people who had a little bit to show off see! " See what they have done for me for my vote?" "These people will take care of you, I'm telling you!" "I sho would not vote Republican if I were you." I watch this for years! It was always like Lyndon Johnson told the DIXIECRATS when the Civi Rights Laws were up to be passed! He was quoted to have said, " We have to give them something!" " listen to me, let's give them just enough to keep them quiet, and I guarantee you We will have them [censored] voting Democratic for the next 200 years!" ...Lyndon Johnson!
So Please! Dont come here telling me about how bad the Republican Party is! I might not be a member of it very long though! It depends on how they treat Trump, and I have texted their headquarters and let them know already! I "ain't" playing neither! If Big Mitch help the DEMS do a number on Trump, The GOP could be finished!
I would argue that the Republican Party is now the Trump Party. This is proved every time a principled conservative who doesn't defend every action of the president is instantly labeled a RINO. The party is at a crossroads - will it return as a party of conservative principles, or remain a cult of personality?
