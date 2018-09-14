As Friendswood residents for over 40 years and Friendswood High School alumni, it is our great honor to endorse Denise Ruiz for Friendswood ISD school board Position 2. Denise is a trusted leader in our community, our neighbor and dear friend. We are grateful that she has once again answered the call for leadership in our school district.
Denise was previously elected and served on the board from 2006 to 2010 for one term. Our current district administration and board of trustees all know and respect Denise Ruiz, as evidence in the fact that she has been called back twice to fill unexpired terms of trustees who could not fulfill their terms.
Denise is a strong communicator and has expertise in school finance and education public policy, having previously worked with state and locally elected officials. Denise has the tenure needed in making sure the district continues to recruit and retain educators that inspire students to reach their full potential.
Denise is a woman of faith and family and, in our opinion, is the only qualified candidate in this race that knows the heartbeat of the district's past and has vision for its future. Please join us in voting for Denise Ruiz.
John and Nona Landers
Friendswood
