I want to extend a thank you to The Daily News for publishing the columns by Drs. Megan Berman and Richard Rupp on the important role vaccines have in protecting our health.
Growing up in the shadow of polio and hearing my parents talk about what a dreaded disease polio was, I remember walking my neighborhood wondering if polio "lived" in that pool of stagnant water, on that algae-covered rock or on some dirty surface.
I also remember how excited (and even proud) I was when, in the early 1960s, I got to walk to Island School on Sunday afternoon to get my polio vaccine sugar cube that would prevent me and so many others from getting sick.
The current measles outbreak reminds us that vaccinations are still a critical step in helping us avoid diseases in all age groups. Much remains to be done to educate all segments of our population about the benefits of vaccination and the role vaccines play in protecting individual and community health.
Keith Mahaffey
Galveston
