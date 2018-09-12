President Trump has accused the mainstream media of providing fake news, and being an enemy of the people. I agree with him. Why, because of the hypocrisy and dishonesty exhibited by the mainstream media on a daily basis.
What hypocrisy? The way they gave Bill Clinton a pass on sexual harassment charges. The way they ignore the bullying tactics of Maxine Waters, but criticize the president when he “bullies” (in the view of the mainstream media) the media or anyone else.
What dishonesty? The weeks of coverage when Michael Brown was shot, but very little coverage that Michael Brown was the aggressor — not the police officer who shot him in self-defense.
How about dishonesty by omission? The mainstream media gives great coverage when anti-Trump books and interviews are released, but little coverage of books or interviews describing efforts to undermine the President by Democrats and federal employees who “dislike” the president.
If Americans really want to know the truth about events in the world, they need to tune out mainstream media and tune in to Fox News and talk radio. These are the last places to hear the closest thing to the truth left in America.
John Hatch
League City
