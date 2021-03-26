I appreciated the letter by George Christie ("Nothing is good about Democratic Party governance," The Daily News, March 23). This letter stated the facts and asked you do the actions being taken sound good to you? It doesn't to me.
Why are our tax dollars being spent on illegal immigrants rather than helping Americans, and I don't mean felons?
Has it occurred to people the cities with major problems and increased rates this year of violence, drugs and homelessness are democratic run cities? No parent rewards a child for wayward behavior and neither should politicians — unless they want that behavior to continue.
I also agreed with the letter regarding border control; send illegals to Delaware to live and the immigration issue will suddenly become a crisis.
Kris Graves
Galveston
