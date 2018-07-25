The Port of Galveston is a government entity, and therefore, does not pay taxes. By definition, government accounting is completely free from Texas sales tax and Texas property tax. Norman Pappous needs to take a refresher course in government accounting to understand this basic concept.
I am referring to his guest column ("News has not advocated for taxpayers on port finances," The Daily News, July 25).
As a retired government accountant with the Port of Galveston, I think the Texas Governor should help the port financially. Two storms later (Hurricane Ike and Hurricane Harvey), the port is struggling to make expensive repairs to the cruise terminals and various piers. Every bid has to be revised because of marine engineering requirements.
I disagree with Pappous because I spent over eight years working as a contractor at the Port of Galveston in the finance department, and I saw the bidding process and watched the port engineers struggle with budget constraints. I worked on the budget each year in October.
Diann McCarthy
Texas City
