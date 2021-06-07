In January, one of President Joe Biden’s first acts was to reverse President Donald Trump’s decision to leave the World Health Organization. Biden stated that America’s participation would come with a push for reforms. How has that decision worked out?
Last week, China objected to Taiwan becoming a member despite the Taiwanese having one of the world’s most successful records in combatting the spread of COVID-19. Other democracies supported Taiwan’s inclusion, but the communist Chinese regime prevailed.
The countries that were appointed to WHO’s executive board include Syria, ruled by a despotic regime accused of genocide, and Belarus, ruled by a strong-arm dictator that recently sent his air force to hijack a passenger plane with one of his detractors on board.
President Trump’s decision to walk away from WHO looks more prescient every day.
Devon Lovelady
Galveston
