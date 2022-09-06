I read Eddie Janek’s letter to the editor ("Raid on Trump's house was the last straw for me," The Daily News Aug. 11) and was struck by similarities in our background and differences in our reactions.

I too, am a veteran of military service. I too, have seen how people in other countries live, and have felt privileged to live here.

(7) comments

domenico nuckols

Great letter! The FBI found info on nuclear weapons at LOSER Trumps house. I bet he sold them.

Carlos Ponce

Demonico... you need help.

Carlos Ponce

[yawn][yawn][yawn]

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

His blatant and inarguable disregard for our national security should be the last straw for every Republican, but alas.

For your consideration -

Some characteristics of cults -

The group is focused on a living leader to whom members display excessively zealous, unquestioning commitment.

The group is preoccupied with making money.

Questioning, doubt, and dissent are discouraged or even punished.

Mind-numbing techniques such as the constant repetition of talking points or slogans are used to suppress doubts about the group and its leader.

The group claims a special, exalted status for its leader - for example: the leader is considered to be a Messiah with a special mission to save humanity.

The group has a polarized us-versus-them mentality, which causes conflict with the wider society.

The group’s leader is not accountable to ordinary authorities.

The group believes that their exalted purpose justifies means that members would have considered unethical before joining the group.

Craig Mason

[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]

Noel Spencer

It doesn't matter what Trump does, his cult will be behind him 100%.

George Croix

Hat trick….

chuckle

