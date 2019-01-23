In response to the commentary by David Hardee (“Too many people is the real cause of global destruction,” The Daily News, Jan. 17): He's spot on about the global population.
The Lancet in a 2018 article stated that the world population from the time humans first appeared on this planet to 1950 was 2.6 billion (2.5 to 2.6), and in 2017 was 7.6 billion (7.4 to 7.9) a threefold increase in just 67 years. The authors stated that the rate of increase was now slightly less, but it's still positive.
The population is increasing exponentially, and yet the planet can’t get any larger and we're not going to get any more resources. Everything is finite simply because the planet is finite. There's only so much air, potable water and land to grow food for a finite number of people.
The only thing that is infinite on the planet is human stupidity and that has no limit. We need to look at sustainability instead of growth.
The Homo sapiens species is to the planet as cancer is to the body, anything that's allowed to grow unchecked will eventually destroy the host.
David Dumas
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.