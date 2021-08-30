A lot of people on television are commenting about President Joe Biden's Afghanistan disaster and how it will affect the way America is viewed by the world, which got me to thinking.
When in history was the country that practiced political censorship, segregation, re-education, permission to travel and forced medical procedures considered the good guys?
Janet Ivey
Crystal Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.