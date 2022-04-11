I support Rusty Burkett in his effort to be elected to the Galveston County Consolidated Drainage District Board.
Knowing Burkett for over 35 years, I've watched him lead a successful 20-year medical device business. Burkett understands good fiscal sense, energetic collaboration and effective planning.
Having lived in Friendswood since high school and then raising his family here after graduating from Texas A&M University, he understands the surrounding area and drainage concerns all too well; his home and business both flooded during Hurricane Harvey.
For him, it’s personal. He's eager to step forward, offer solutions and serve our community with new intensity.
Burkett is also an experienced pilot; an expertise involving discipline, commitment and focus. As a pilot, he's experienced in topography applications and weather conditions; valuable insight offering new perspectives in supporting the leadership efforts of the drainage district.
Burkett will be a dedicated, bold and vocal advocate for serving Galveston County in this position. He's highly aware of the ability needed in seeing something worthwhile through to completion, and he can finish well and with pride. Please join me in casting your vote for Rusty Burkett to the drainage district board.
