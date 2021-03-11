I mailed my grandson’s birthday card with a gift card included on Feb. 27 at the blue post box outside the Bob Lyons Post Office. His seventh birthday was on March 4, he lives in San Antonio and he has yet to receive it.
I’m writing this letter on March 10.
This post office has a dubious history, which leads me to believe I made the wrong choice of where to mail this letter. Won’t happen again.
Buddy Faglie
Galveston
