In January, Joe Biden, to address climate change, sent thousands into unemployment by canceling the XL pipeline.
Six months later, Biden exclaimed, “We can’t wait any longer to deal with the climate crisis, we see it with our own eyes, and it’s time to act.”
But now, Biden’s National Security Agency director, Jake Sullivan, is calling on OPEC to increase oil production.
"Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery," Sullivan said. "OPEC+ must do more to support the recovery."
Confused? You should be. Last I checked, drilling for oil in Saudi Arabia has the same climate effects as it does in Texas.
Under the Trump presidency, carbon dioxide emissions stayed well below 2014 levels and dropped to multi-decade lows in 2019 and 2020. Energy exports reached an all-time high in 2019, marking the first time in 67 years that annual U.S. gross energy exports exceeded U.S. gross energy imports.
In Joe Biden's America, energy prices, inflation and crime are all rising. I’m impressed. Biden has done in six months what it took Jimmy Carter four years to do.
Linda Burton
Galveston
