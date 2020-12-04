In this world that we're living in now, African Americans aren't treated with the same equalities in all the aspects of our daily life.
George Floyd was pinned to the ground and died in exactly 8 minutes and 46 seconds. There were four Minneapolis police officers at the scene, and he was pinned by three of the four. Those four officers were fired that next day.
As a young Black girl in this world, it frightens me that these things happen in our world.
We must use our voices; this is a constant issue that has been happening for years and years. We must come together and be open and on the same page as everyone else. We can't and will not stop until there's full justice and respect for all the Blacks everywhere.
This isn't something that we can't do, it's been done before. During this pandemic, lots of people in each state have protested for days and days, asking for justice for the Blacks that died and didn't get the justice that they deserved.
Brittney Daphnis
League City
How to get equal justice:
1) Don't do anything illegal.
2) Show an attitude of respect if questioned by police. Do everything the officer legally asks.
3) Be truthful with police and other officials.
4) Remember, a police officer is someone's son, daughter, wife, husband, boyfriend, girlfriend, father, mother. Treat a police officer the way you would want to be treated.
Over 99% of police officers are wonderful people doing what is legal and following their training. If you run across that less than 1% that is not, keep your cool. Forgive. Maybe he or she is having a bad day. We all have had one of those. And if you're having a bad day, chill. Don't cop an attitude with a cop.
You’re right Miss Daphnis, so much time and energy spent on hatred must end. People’s attitudes probably won’t change any time soon, at least not with the Boomers who worship Trump, but the laws will change. There’s no going back, only forward. We owe Trump a great big thank you - as he exits stage left - for actively enlisting the support of racist groups like the Proud Boys and the neo-Nazis and all those good old boys waving the Confederate flag. Trump gave them the courage to voice their convictions for all to hear, and Trump made them television stars so everyone could see their xenophobic joy that one of them made it to the White House. That’s why Trump loves his rallies: they all speak the same language. The USA experienced their idea of government and rejected it. Trump and his supporters showed the world white privilege in all its glorious grandeur and hubris. They opened the eyes of a lot of white folks who normally don’t recognize white privilege in their lives. 80,000,000 Americans agree with you and they voted Kamala Harris vice-president elect.
