Who is to blame for children/parent separation? Our government? It must be, because it’s our laws that were implemented. It is our immigration officers that arrest them, and our courts system that adjudicate them, right?
Same ol' liberal crybaby nonsense. How about “fail to comply.” How about following the laws of this country and comply with the process. Who is really to blame? All the howling about separating families is a crock.
When someone goes to jail in this country, it is not the norm to take your children with you. Sorry to let some of you liberal crybabies know that, but they actually don’t. Jail is not supposed to be a place to take the whole family. We have a process for "legal" immigration. Follow it.
Border arrest upwards of 50,000 per month, and who is paying for this? We are trillions in debt. Zero tolerance is the only positive thing they have done on the border in years. No one likes to see children hurting, but put the blame on the parents, not our government. You just can’t take your children to jail, no matter who you are.
Chris Hines
Texas City
