I would like to personally and publicly thank Bill Quiroga, Galveston city councilman, for his assistance in getting a major, 6-inch break in a city main water line fixed at my house in Galveston. I'm a new resident here, and as luck would have it, moved into the house during that hellish weather.
You can imagine, as many of you experienced during this event, how stressful it was, on top of trying to acclimate yourself to a new house and new neighborhood. When the break was discovered, I first called the emergency water department phone line trying to explain the severity of the situation.
I was told that they had about 1,000 calls and I would be put on the list. The major break and subsequent flooding of all my neighbors' yards and the entire street continued for about 48 hours.
I don't question the powers that be, but after Quiroga heard of this, the water department arrived 30 minutes later and did an awesome job of repairing the break.
As a new resident of Galveston and uncertain of the situation, Bill Quiroga expedited "a newcomer welcome gift."
Priceless Galveston representation, and a big thank you.
Cecelia Butler
Galveston
