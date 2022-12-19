First Amendment advocates must fight library censorship By DAVID BACA Dec 19, 2022 4 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save League City Councilman Justin Hicks trots out all the conservative dog-whistle issues ("Media misrepresented League City library resolution," The Daily News, Dec. 14, 2022). Fake news! Pedophiles! Parent’s rights!In fact, Resolution 22-0549 did nothing to provide more protections than existing state law. A waste of time and energy that will set the city up for expensive legal challenges.This was a very badly worded solution in search of a problem. The council could have simply added a step of review and appeal in the existing process.The library is already prohibited from purchasing obscene material. Where is the library committee comprised of League City citizens?How many members of the new committee? How are they appointed? Sloppy, sloppy, sloppy. This is not governance.Citizens should be very concerned. This is a page right out of the Nazi playbook. Demonize LGBTQ+ people, restrict participation in governance, and ban books.Parents will not be involved in these decisions. They will lie solely with the city council.Even if you support the resolution, your First Amendment rights are violated.Fight back! Elect council and school board candidates that support people, not politics. Engage with the librarians.Donate to the ACLU or join Texans for the Right to Read. We must be vigilant and active.David BacaGalveston Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment Carlos Ponce Dec 19, 2022 8:47pm No books are banned by the resolution. Would you let your under 10-year old look at Playboy? Playboy is not banned in libraries but access to it is restricted to a more mature reader. I know a public school librarian who kept the swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated behind the desk. Access was limited. In a similar manner.Privately owned movie theaters rate their movies by content:G - General audiencesPG - Parental GuidancePG-13 - May not be suitable for under 13 year oldsR - Restricted No one under 18 allowed without parent or adult guardianNC -17 - No one under 17 permittedHow are the library's actions any different?Now if you BUY or rent a movie rated not suitable for your children you can do whatever you want. Likewise if you BUY one of those books with restricted access you can do whatever you want. You will have to live with the consequences.... but you cannot blame the library.[whistling] Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesClear Creek High School student returns home after going missing MondayClear Creek High School student missing since MondaySan Leon man charged with murder in wife's deathWoman killed in San Leon shooting was a Texas City teacherDickinson man charged with stealing $70,000 in cemetery vasesVirus expert warns of heightened risk from mosquitoes in Galveston CountyMissing Friendswood man found dead, police saidWhite supremacist group plans to spread hate in Galveston, FBI warnsAmazon to sublet $30M building; partners buy upscale restaurant Number 13Galveston man charged in one homicide, named in another CollectionsPolar Express Delivers Christmas MagicRuby Princess marks cruise line’s return to GalvestonVeterans’ legacies honored with wreathsGalveston Christmas Parade brings holiday cheer to downtownTexas City celebrates the season with snowChristmas cheer fills League City during Grand Night ParadeGrand Galvez tree lightingGalveston kicks off holidays with tree lightingLeague City’s Nutcracker in the Park kicks off holiday eventsPearl Harbor remembrance at Galveston Naval Museum CommentedRed Wave fizzled because of bad candidates, not lazy voters (169) Democrats want to replace God with government (99) League City's library resolution an act of politics, not governance (52) Highly paid Galveston administrators should administrate (44) Primary opponent threatened to kill Randy Weber, feds allege (35) Guest editorial, The Washington Post: Biden chip plant visit more than victory lap (35) Trump's '24 run more problem for GOP than for Dems (31) Daily News will neither ignore nor abet white supremacists (31) Galveston Park Board plans name change, rebranding campaign (23) Economy will get worse before it gets better, analyst says (16)
(1) comment
No books are banned by the resolution. Would you let your under 10-year old look at Playboy? Playboy is not banned in libraries but access to it is restricted to a more mature reader. I know a public school librarian who kept the swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated behind the desk. Access was limited. In a similar manner.
Privately owned movie theaters rate their movies by content:
G - General audiences
PG - Parental Guidance
PG-13 - May not be suitable for under 13 year olds
R - Restricted No one under 18 allowed without parent or adult guardian
NC -17 - No one under 17 permitted
How are the library's actions any different?
Now if you BUY or rent a movie rated not suitable for your children you can do whatever you want. Likewise if you BUY one of those books with restricted access you can do whatever you want. You will have to live with the consequences.... but you cannot blame the library.[whistling]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.