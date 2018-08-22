Please, Galveston City Councilman David Collins, no new laws. We have enough laws on the books.
What no one is taking into account is the bicyclists. They are the ones who were not obeying the laws in the last two bike deaths.
Consider how many bikes are stolen in Galveston, do you think those riders will obey any laws? I would venture a guess that there are at least 10 bicyclists not obeying the laws to every vehicle driver not giving bikes room.
Concentrate on these streets that look straight out of Baghdad. Concentrate on the traffic signals that have never been coordinated. Concentrate on something to improve the island.
Bikes and vehicles are a problem as old as wheels, and it is up to the individuals to make these changes — not more unenforceable laws.
Marilyn Harris
Galveston
