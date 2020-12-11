A libertarian I talked with about the proposed legislation to clean up the air — HR763 — said they don't support any legislation that punishes industry.
I want to ask the libertarians if, in their view, we should have to pay for our garbage pickup; residents and businesses all pay for removing garbage and harmful refuse and are charged in accordance with the quantity and toxicity of the waste.
Also because of this cost, owners make an effort to minimize the waste.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby has a bill before Congress that includes a fee structure for companies set in proportion to their carbon emissions.
Simply put, it requires the producers of toxic and dangerous air to pay a fee based on quantity. So it will encourage companies responsible for carbon waste to employ their best safety measures and develop alternative energy production methods.
The funds thus generated will go to all citizens by means of direct payment, similar to the way our tax returns are handled.
Mardi Mitchell
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.