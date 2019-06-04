Col. Michael E. Fossum's patronizing defense for torpedoing the Pelican Island Bridge project misses the point entirely ("Texas A&M at Galveston must ensure safety," The Daily News, May 24). At issue isn't "why" he did it, but rather "how" he did it.
Fossum refused to use his influence to lobby for the bridge he desired, but then used his influence in a backstabbing legislative maneuver effectively killing funding for the bridge he didn't like.
It was a blindside that astonished local leaders who had worked for many years to bring the project to fruition.
Unfortunately, Fossum's arrogant misstep has created so much ill will that he may deal with big rigs moving through the middle of his campus for a long, long time. What a shame. What a shame.
David Worthington
Galveston
