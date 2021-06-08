The U.S. Border Patrol reported that over 6,000 Venezuelans journeyed over 3,000 miles to illegally cross the U.S. border in April.
If socialism is so great, why does history constantly show citizens of socialist nations immigrating to capitalist nations in enormous numbers — but never the other way around?
Maybe Nancy Pelosi should send "The Squad" down to show Venezuelan socialists what they're doing wrong.
Ann Pavalock
Bayou Vista
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.