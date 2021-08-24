I knew they wouldn’t fix the electric grid up in Austin by summer. Those good ol' boys are following the herd, soaking up oil and gas gravy. The more deals that they make the worse it is for the average Joe.
It isn't fair when politicians chase contributions before solving constituents’ problems.
Here in Galveston, we lose electric power every time there’s a strong gust of wind or a frog-choking rain. For the last four years, I've been generating my own electricity. Instead of paying the electric company, I'm paying off the solar system.
I’m adding a battery power-wall, so the next time the power goes out the system will automatically switch to the battery without me getting off the couch.
I don’t have anything to show for paying my electric bills for decades, but I will own my solar panels and eventually be free of the electric company tyranny.
Many of my neighbors have seen the light, and now we have five or six houses with solar in my neighborhood. We call it the solar corner. You could do the same thing. Don’t expect politicians in Austin or Washington to help us out — because they won’t.
John Machol
Galveston
I suggest you see the ecological waste in production of solar panels and waste products when their lifespan is over. You may not be bothered by the production waste since a great many are made in China.
"Solar Panels Produce Tons of Toxic Waste—Literally"
https://fee.org/articles/solar-panels-produce-tons-of-toxic-waste-literally/
"Solar Panel Waste: The Dark Side of Clean Energy
Tons of solar panels installed in the early 2000s are reaching the end of their lifecycles, posing a serious problem for the industry to contend with. Current solar panel disposal practices are far from being environmentally friendly."
https://www.discovermagazine.com/environment/solar-panel-waste-the-dark-side-of-clean-energy
"An Inconvenient Truth: Solar Panels Wear Out and They’re a Potent Source of Hazardous Waste"
https://www.hazardouswasteexperts.com/solar-panels-wear-out-hazardous-waste/
"Solar Energy Produces 300 Times More Toxic Waste Than Does Nuclear Power"
https://www.technocracy.news/solar-energy-produces-300-times-toxic-waste-nuclear-power/
But John- during the wonter poewer crisis the governor said green energy was the cause of the problem. https://www.texastribune.org/2021/02/17/abbott-republicans-green-energy/
Good for you, Mr. Machol. [thumbup] You and your neighbors are showing the way.
