On behalf of our entire membership, we invite you to come out for our 43rd annual Rotary Club of Galveston chili supper from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 6 in the cafeteria of Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, in Galveston.
Go enjoy your chili supper in the cafeteria or take chili "to go." Tickets are $10. In addition to great homemade chili and condiments, a tamale package will be available for sale, as well as a variety of sumptuous desserts for just $2 each. For those who choose to dine in, you're welcome to come back for chili "refills."
Proceeds from this annual event, as well as proceeds from our club's annual spring crawfish boil, are returned to our community through projects and programs that benefit and enhance the health, education, and welfare of Galveston's residents. In the past 18 months, we've supported local initiatives and projects with almost $43,000 in grants.
Come enjoy an evening of fun, good food and fellowship and know that your support really does make a difference in our community. Tickets will be available at the door. For more information, contact Ulli Budelmann, club's executive secretary, 409-939-1224 or budelmann5910@comcast.net.
Keith Bassett
Chair of chili supper
Rotary Club of Galveston
