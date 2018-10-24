Please vote Kerri Foley for Judge of County Court No. 2. I've known her for almost 15 years. She's a great person, compassionate, and perceptive. She's an outstanding lawyer and respected judge.
Kerri Foley has been an attorney for more than 25 years and active as a judge in Galveston County for at least 15 years. She has dedicated her life and career to serving the people of her community. Kerri Foley uses her experience as a CPS supervisor and an assistant district attorney chief prosecutor to make fair, ethical and accurate decisions in the courtroom.
Kerri Foley has the well-rounded background of working in all the areas of law that the Judge in County Court No. 2 will handle including criminal, family and civil cases. She's currently a Galveston County Magistrate Judge and municipal judge for cities of League City, Kemah and Webster.
It's obvious that Kerri Foley has the required skills and capability to be a judge. But she also has the personality, concern and dedication to be a fair and compassionate judge.
I ask and encourage the Galveston County voters to elect Kerri Foley to Judge of County Court-at-Law No. 2.
Steve Krone
Dickinson
