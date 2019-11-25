I read with interest the story ("Official flag might soon fly for city of Galveston," The Daily News, Nov. 21). Coincidentally, I made a presentation on vexillology at Osher Lifelong Learning Institute last summer.
I outlined the following criteria, set forth by the North American Vexillological Association, for the design of a good flag: 1. Use meaningful symbolism. 2. Use only two or three basic colors. 3. Use no lettering, seals, coats of arms, etc.; and 4. Make the flag distinctive from others.
Also covered was that a flag should never be designed by a committee, rather, it should be selected by a committee after they have reviewed many designs submitted by talented/artistic individuals in the community.
In a related article in The Daily News last year, the results of a 1916 Galveston city flag design contest were shown, which illustrated the first- and second-place entries. Fortunately, (because the designs for both, in my opinion, were atrocious), the city didn't adopt a flag at that time and reverted to use only its seal to represent the city.
I applaud the recent interest in this subject by the Galveston Cultural Arts Commission and hope they will keep the aforementioned criteria in mind.
Bill Wardle
Galveston
Well, I learned a new word tonight. There's a nice sampling of US city flags here - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flags_of_cities_of_the_United_States
I'm not sure how many adhere to your formula, though.
