Mike Huckabee took his daughter, Sara, to visit the Yad Vashem cemetery 25 years ago. That is the cemetery in Israel that pays respect to the 11 million Jews killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust.
A young Sara, who is now the president’s press secretary, signed her name and then paused before she added this comment, “Why didn’t someone do something?”
When you look at the justice system in America today, will there be a generation who will be asking, “Why didn’t they do something?”
If one is honest, regardless of their political leaning, they “should” agree that overwhelming evidence shows a partisan-corrupt IRS that targeted conservative groups during the recent political campaign. An FBI that prosecuted people based on who they supported, a CIA that issued false, compromised reports that targeted political opponents and a justice department that authorized illegal spying on political adversaries.
This is not about Trump, it is about our country. It's about law and order — and equal justice. Do we want Venezuela-type justice, or impartiality applied equally to all regardless of skin color or political affiliation?
Winning at any costs is not a winner because in the end everyone is the loser.
Jack Cross
Texas City
