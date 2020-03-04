I think James Templer is either confused or terribly misguided ("The elephant that's no longer in the room," The Daily News, Feb. 20).
It's the Democratic Party that has turned its back on the American people by being so obsessed with hatred toward President Trump that they've gone to lying to the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, falsely accusing him of colluding with Russia during the 2016 election and more recently, voting (without a single Republican vote) to impeach him.
And, Templer states that the Grand Old Party is giving in to a potential dictator. I ask him the question: Have you ever known of a dictator who gives all of his salary back to the people?
By the looks of the crowds of people who attend President Trump’s rallies, I think the American people recognize he's exactly who the United States needs to get us back as the world economic leader, as well as the overall leader of the free world.
So, Templer, get over it, and enjoy the next five years with Trump as your president.
Stanley Smith
Galveston
(1) comment
[thumbup] E G Wiley
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.