Facebook, Google and Twitter have now positioned themselves as the arbitrators of thought. It’s apparent these big technology corporations are working to silence conservatives and pretty much anyone who disagrees with their worldview.
This is censorship, plain and simple — the same type of censorship citizens in countries like China experience. This is the reason why I encourage the Texas House of Representatives to pass SB-12, the purpose of which is to rein in big tech’s unchecked power to censor and allow for free speech and free thought.
Efforts to silence voices weaken our democracy and prevents the healthy discourse and lively debate that has been the cornerstone of American life. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was right to make this issue a legislative priority, and I applaud the Senate for quickly addressing this issue. The House of Representatives must now pass SB-12, so Gov. Greg Abbott can sign it into law.
Private concentrations of power are dangerous to our way of life, which is why our nation’s Founding Fathers established checks and balances. Let’s continue this tradition and rein in Big Tech before it's too late.
Stand for free speech, support SB-12.
W. Brad Boney
League City
They are private businesses and can do what they want or what their shareholders will allow. You have the option not to use their services or platforms. I don’t have a Facebook and have managed to survive without it.
They are private businesses with government guaranteed restrictions (Section 230) forbidding users from suing them.
From the letters I've read here lately, it seems that conservatives don't want to obey mask rules in private establishments, they don't believe professional sports teams have the right to express political opinions, and now they want to ignore the terms and conditions they agreed to when they opened their Twitter accounts. Why are conservatives suddenly so against the rights of property owners? I always thought that was kind of their thing.
"and now they want to ignore the terms and conditions they agreed to when they opened their Twitter accounts."
And those companies ignore the terms and conditions given by Section 230 by Congress in 1996, Bailey. Section 230 was granted under condition these companies would not regulate content:
"No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider."
Has Twitter, Facebook, Google honored their part? NO!
And Bailey, most companies in the county post but do not enforce the mask requirement. And their employees don't wear one either. But they have one ready in case a Bailey walks in.
