Anybody but Trump. Say no to Joe.

Is anyone consciously and honestly voting “for” a candidate in this presidential election?

If one candidate was running against Oscar the Grouch or the other candidate was running against the scarecrow in "The Wizard of Oz," we may be inaugurating Mr. Grouch or Mr. Scarecrow in January.

A promise to establish term limits for all elected officials is the only guarantee for my “for” vote.

Andrew Broussard

Friendswood

(2) comments

Carlos Ponce

I'm voting for the future of the United States by voting for Conservative candidates.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

So, I take it you're not voting. Trump and Biden thank you.

