After reading about the shape the United States Post Office is in for delivering mail, I wonder if it has anything to do with the Republican director cutting overtime? Or the Republican Senate not approving funding to support the post office.
Is it to slow down delivery and make it where voting by mail will make most ballots undeliverable to be counted?
If you want to have your vote counted be sure you go vote early to be sure your vote counts.
Give a ride to a neighbor, and be sure to wear your mask.
Joseph Garcia
Hitchcock
NO! Don't vote early. To much can happen right before election day. The post office has been screwed up for years so this administration has nothing to do with it. E G Wiley
In some states early voting begins in September before the debates. In Texas, early voting begins on October after the first debate.
Current debate schedule:
Presidential Debates:
Tuesday, September 29 at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
Thursday, October 15 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami.
Thursday, October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville.
Vice-Presidential Debate:
Wednesday, October 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.
Early voting in Texas begins October 13th. Election day is November 3rd. So in Texas early voting begins after the first presidential debate and the vice-presidents debate.
My advice, vote in person.
