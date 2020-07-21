Haven’t we had enough fear and falsehoods in our politics lately?
Ray Holbrook’s commentary (“Reelect President Donald Trump to save US from socialism,” The Daily News, July 15) is misguided and divisive. It’s rooted in bitter, partisan politics that we don’t need right now.
Let’s get the facts straight: Joe Biden isn't a socialist. Congress isn't going to be socialist. Nobody wants to kill babies. And nobody is going to appoint judges that “hate America.”
You know the difference between Democrats and Republicans? Because I don’t.
I’m friends with Republicans who want more affordable health care and a cleaner environment. And I’m friends with Democrats who are small-business owners, worried about the economic impact of another lockdown.
I know conservatives who have struggled to make sense of the president’s sometimes insensitive remarks. And I know liberals who would fight you tooth and nail to protect their lawfully owned firearms.
Despite these similarities, our county and country have never felt so divided. Yet, we all want our nation to be stronger, safer and more compassionate.
The first step toward that vision of America is to vote for Joe Biden, and other common-sense Democrats like MJ Hegar and Adrienne Bell, this November.
Jakob Lucas
Texas City
(1) comment
Preach!
