The tourist season is coming on and there's a problem on our streets. That problem is golf carts.
I've seen on the same day golf carts on seawall west of 61st Street, where passengers in the back seat seat weren't strapped in. On the other occasion, the driver was carrying a baby in his arm while driving.
I've seen numerous golf carts going west on Stewart Road west of 82nd Street with no one strapped in. I was behind a golf cart on 39th Street going east with two teenagers not strapped in and holding on when hitting the bumps.
I was behind a golf cart going east on Avenue U and the signal light worked but the brake lights didn't.
How is it going to be when tourist season is in full force?
Jim Benz
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.