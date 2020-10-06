In response to the letter by Louis Cascarelli ("Please support candidates opposed to abortion Nov. 3," The Daily News, Sept. 30): Low-income women should be able to have access to Planned Parenthood if they choose not to have any more children.
So, if you want to burden the poor with too many children, it's a good plan.
Defunding Planned Parenthood and denying low-income families birth control may work so the children you feel must be born may become a burden. Trump may not have built the cages on the Mexican border, but he filled them after separating them from their parents or guardians.
Do these little lives have your support?
When a pregnant woman or child seeks an abortion it's not a casual, birth control type decision. It's often a heartbreaking choice, and it's between her or her guardians to deal with and also with the curses you're certain she will receive from God.
If we, as a nation, return to a belief that forces a desperate woman or mother of a sexually abused pregnant child to carry the baby to term what resources do they have? They're poor.
Let the choice and, or curse, be theirs. Let the women who choose to get an abortion make amends. Until we find a way to prevent unwanted pregnancy, choose choice.
Virginia Stone
Galveston
(3) comments
"Until we find a way to prevent unwanted pregnancy..." There is. It's called abstinence. Rape accounts for 1% of abortions.
Views about abortion, like all issues that surround sex and sexuality, are usually predicated on a person's religious beliefs. As such, in a society that values religious freedom, it's best to leave it to the conscience of the individual, their partner and their clergy, if any.
There is overwhelming consensus in the US about abortion - there should be reasonable access, and reasonable limits.
Abortion isn't a problem. It's a solution to a problem. If you want to eliminate abortions - and everyone does - the answer is to solve the problem of unwanted pregnancies. This requires education and access to reliable birth control. And it requires providing young women with alternatives to motherhood as means of self fulfillment. This should be a goal that everyone can agree on - yet we can't. See my first sentence.
I was happy to see the story in the paper today (UTMB awarded $1.4 million to help reduce teen pregnancies) about a scientific study of "the effectiveness of existing teen pregnancy prevention and healthy relationships programs". I hope that whatever the results of this study, the means proven to be effective will be employed in our schools and communities.
I agree with the author that overturning Roe V Wade will disproportionately affect low income women. A ruling against Roe V Wade will return the issue to the states. It will be legal in progressive states, illegal in conservative states. Women of means will travel to states where abortion is available, women without means will be left to their own solutions.
Wow! Sounds like the author of this Op-ed is trying to convince others to think like those who believes in abortion, infanticide, and BLACK GENOCIDE, on the cool! In my opinion there is no excuse for Over 300,000 thousands BLACK babies being slaughtered in this country every year, just like it is no excuse for BLACK young men to be slaughtered on the streets of Democratic controlled cities by the tens of thousands every year!
These kinds of fatalities, are not occurring in other demographics at these kinds of numbers! Now these are the FACTS! If the LEFT want to do something constructive, then stop craving the BLACK vote, and improve our schools, and quality of education in America, and the POVERTY rate will go down. One problem drives another Here!
The truth is the LEFT profits off of BLACK poverty, and Ghetto cities and atrocious schools and education facilities! They play games with Black emotions by keeping SLAVERY and Confederate Names and statues on the front burners, especially when elections are near!
We never hear anything from the LEFT about improving minority education ....Why? We know Why! Minorities get to smart they will walk off the plantation and start thinking for themselves! Then there goes their votes with them! BLACK women might quit stocking grocery store shelves so Joe Biden can stay quarantined in his bunker!
He did say he has BLACK Women stocking shelves so he could function, his words not mine! Deuteronomy 30: 19 states, " This day I call the heavens and the earth as witnesses against you that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live!" This is the TRUTH, the Word of God! It is plain as the none on a man's face!
It is about LIFE! Everybody is not going to start out rich or prosperous, some of us are going to start out being.poor facilitated by the decisions others might have made which effected us, but that is not enough to commit murder, ABORTION, or infanticide! I have never read where a man had to stay poor! However, as the author of this Op-ed stated, we all have a choice, and as God Also indicated in his WORD above, and other places in the word, there will be.consequences and repercussions for those choices ...natural, and spiritual!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.