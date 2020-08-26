All over Texas, the county judge is the law. He could set you free or hang you in the Wild West.
Very little has changed from when Galveston County was the home of the Ku Klux Klan, when Black men were forced to clear dead bodies after The 1900 Storm, lynched for consorting with white women or "sassing" white men. These actions were always quasi-legal, as nothing happened without the consent of the law.
It's no surprise this effort to remove Dignified Resignation was doomed because Judge Mark Henry rededicated this statue in 2011, dismissed a petition in 2015 and stifled this protest in 2020. I watched Henry preside over five online meetings. Protesters braved a pandemic to plead only three minutes for removal.
Meanwhile, Henry kept his head down, checking messages, waiting for the storm to blow over.
Commissioner Stephen Holmes, the only Black man on the court, finally got it on the agenda. He bravely made a motion, but there was no discussion, no second, and without a vote or justification the motion died, along with our hopes for justice.
This represents a loss of democracy here in Galveston.
John Machol
Galveston
(2) comments
John Machol, check around the county. The clear majority don't want the monument removed. Judge Henry listened to the majority of the people. Apparently you just listen to those in your little bubble.
"God has made man with the instinctive love of justice in him, which gradually gets developed in the world. But in Himself justice is infinite. This justice of God must appear in the world, and in the history of men...
Look at the facts of the world. You see a continual and progressive triumph of right. I do not pretend to understand the moral universe; the arc is a long one, my eye reaches but little ways; I cannot calculate the curve and complete the figure by the experience of sight; I can divine it by conscience. And from what I see I am sure it bends towards justice. Things refuse to be mismanaged long."
-Theodore Parker, 1853
